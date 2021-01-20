Iran Imposes Sanctions On Donald Trump Due To His Alleged Role In Soleimani's Killing

On Tuesday January 19, Iran imposed sanctions on Donald Trump and various members of his administration due to their alleged role in support of “terrorism”. As per reports by AP, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that sanctions were imposed on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking US officials. However, the nature of sanctions was not revealed.

Sanctions on US

The sanctions were based on Iranian law, said Khatibzadeh. He also said that the sanctions were imposed due to Trump’s role in killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Also, his support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians is one of the reasons.

In a separate development, Iran and six other nations lost their voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over unpaid dues, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to reports, Iran has to pay over $16 million in dues to the UNGA, a delay the country has blamed on US sanctions. Iran has to pay more than all other countries who lost their voting rights recently, including war-torn Libya, South Sudan, Niger, the Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, and Zimbabwe.

Iran has blamed the non-payment of UN dues on US embargos, saying the funds designated for the United Nations currently remain frozen in South Korean banks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran's $7 billion remain stuck in two South Korean banks because of US sanctions, saying those funds also include the money meant for the UN. Iran has demanded the UN make arrangements for these funds to be transferred without using American banks because Tehran fears if the money goes out of the South Korean banks through US institutions it may be seized.

According to reports, UN chief Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to UNGA President Volkan Bozkir, informing him that the aforementioned countries will lose their voting rights because of unpaid dues. UN member states have to make financial contributions to the global body, which if they fail to do so for more than 2 years, the UN Charter gives the right to suspend their voting rights, as in the case of Iran and the six other nations.

