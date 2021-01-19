Iran And Six Other African Nations Lose Right To Vote In UNGA Over Unpaid Dues

Iran and six other nations have lost their voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over unpaid dues, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to reports, Iran has to pay over $16 million in dues to the UNGA, a delay the country has blamed on US sanctions. Iran has to pay more than all other countries who lost their voting rights recently, including war-torn Libya, South Sudan, Niger, the Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, and Zimbabwe.

Iran blames US sanctions for delay

Iran has blamed the non-payment of UN dues on US embargos, saying the funds designated for the United Nations currently remain frozen in South Korean banks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran's $7 billion remain stuck in two South Korean banks because of US sanctions, saying those funds also include the money meant for the UN. Iran has demanded the UN make arrangements for these funds to be transferred without using American banks because Tehran fears if the money goes out of the South Korean banks through US institutions it may be seized.

According to reports, UN chief Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to UNGA President Volkan Bozkir, informing him that the aforementioned countries will lose their voting rights because of unpaid dues. UN member states have to make financial contributions to the global body, which if they fail to do so for more than 2 years, the UN Charter gives the right to suspend their voting rights, as in the case of Iran and the six other nations.

Meanwhile, three other countries, who have not paid their dues for more than 2 years, will be allowed to vote in the future sessions after they gave sufficient evidence to prove they are incapable of paying at the moment. These countries are Somalia, Comoros, and African island nation Sao Tome and Principe.

(With inputs from ANI)

