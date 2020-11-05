Iran's Khamenei Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's 'fraudulent Election' Remark

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that the United States suffers from political and moral ‘deviations’ in a statement on November 4, he mocked the American democracy. Amid the ongoing US Elections 2020, while incumbent US President Donald Trump attempted to sow doubt in the integrity of polling and has termed it ‘major fraud’, Iranian Supreme Leader called it “what a spectacle”. He noted the situation in Washington without mentioning the name of the contenders, trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Taking a jibe at the nation while American sanctions are crippling Iran’s economy, Khamenei said that the person who is in the office after winning the election has called the same system “fraudulent” while his rival has said that US President is trying to ‘rig election’. According to the Iran Supreme Leader, “this is how” American democracy and its elections are.

What a spectacle! One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 4, 2020

'It won't affect our policy'

Earlier, Khamenei had said irrespective of the winner of US Election 2020, "it won't affect" Iran's policy towards Washington. He acknowledged the speculation floating around the change of approach based on the next American President and said that different people acquire the office for either speeding up or slowing down the "destruction". He also said that US regime suffers "severe political, civil, and moral deviations."

Iran's Supreme leader said, "No matter who wins the US Elections 2020, it won't affect our policy toward the US. Some people talk about what will happen if this or that one is elected. Yes, certain events may happen but they don’t concern us. Our policy is calculated and clear."

"The US regime suffers from severe political, civil, and moral deviations. This is what their own analysts say. Such a regime won't last long. Of course, if certain people hold office, they speed up its destruction, while with others it may take a little longer.," he added.

