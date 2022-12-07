Iran's Patrol Boat Attempted To Harass US Navy Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz, Says CENTCOM

US CENTCOM (central command) has claimed that an Iranian patrol boat attempted to blind US naval ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as per CNN report. The Iranians apparently tried to blind the boats by shining a bright spotlight on them. The Iranian patrol boat, which belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, behaved in a "unsafe and unprofessional manner", according to the assessment of US CENTCOM.

It is important to flag that US' naval ships were not inside Iran's waterway but international waterway. Despite that, Iran attempted to create a situation which would have led to grave consequences if someone lost their nerves and fired at the Iranian naval boat. Sailors are often away from the society for a long time and they might not always be able to control their emotions, primarily due to the social isolation. The US Navy acted in a professional manner and de-escalated the situation by using non-lethal lasers.

Iranian ship come precariously close to US ships

CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said that Iran's behaviour was a reflection of its wider behaviour and goal, which is sowing chaos in the middle east. The Iranian patrol boat sailed precariously close to the US naval ships, whilst blinding them, during nighttime. “The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships – dangerously close, particularly at night,” reads the statement released by CENTCOM. If by chance, US ships crashed into the Iranian ship, a war could have started. The US-Spanish war was started for something much more miniscule than this.

Importance of Strait of Hormuz and past instances of brinkmanship

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway located between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. It is considered one of the most important geopolitical chokepoints in the world, as it is a key route for the transportation of oil from the Middle East to the rest of the world. Geopolitically, the Strait of Hormuz is important for several reasons. First and foremost, it is a critical route for the global oil trade. Approximately 30% of all seaborne-traded oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a crucial artery for the global economy. Any disruption in the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for the world's energy markets.

Another reason for the geopolitical importance of the Strait of Hormuz is its strategic location. It lies at the intersection of several important international shipping routes, including those between Europe and Asia, and between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. As such, it is a key transit point for global trade, and any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could have significant economic consequences for the world.

The Strait of Hormuz is also a source of tension between the United States and Iran. In recent years, there have been several incidents in the Strait of Hormuz involving Iranian naval vessels and U.S. warships. In 2019, for example, the United States accused Iran of attacking oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and in 2020, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait. These incidents have raised concerns about the potential for conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of a wider regional war.