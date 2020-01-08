IRGC Announces Iran's Revenge Attack Against 'Great Satan' US At Qasem Soleimani's Funeral

Iran's missile attack against airbases in Iraq that hosted US and coalition forces was announced by the IRGC spokesperson at the burial ceremony of commander Qasem Soleimani in Kerman. On January 8, Iran fired a series of missiles at two Iraqi base hosting American troops, in retaliation to the US striking the IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani on the directions of Donald Trump in Baghdad's airport. The attack ensued after Tehran warned of a "harsh retaliation" against the United States.

After designating the US military as a 'terrorist organisation', IRGC spokesperson, in his announcement threatened the Western country to return its troops to "prevent further loses." The IRGC further warned US allies in the region of retaliation if aggression is initiated from their territory, thus alerting Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The IRGC spokesperson said, "We warn the great Satan, the bloodthirsty and arrogant regime of the US, that any new wicked act or more moves and aggressions (against Iran) will bring more painful and crushing responses. We are warning all US allies who gave their bases to its terrorist army that any territory that in any way becomes the starting point of hostile and aggressive acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted."

In addition, sending a stern message to the US' ardent ally Israel, the IRGC spokesperson said, "We in no way consider the Zionist regime (Israel) to be separated from the criminal US regime in these crimes. The IRGC urged the American people to call for the return of US forces from the region in order to prevent further loses and not to allow the Washington government to put the lives of American troops at risk any more," he added. Taking a dig at Donald Trump, an adviser to Ayatollah Ali Ayatollah Khamenei, Saeed Jalili even shared a picture of the Iranian flag, imitating the US President's move.

Iran's missile strike

Iran's Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to designate the US military as "terrorists" over the assassination of Iran's second most important person after the Supreme Leader--Qasem Soleimani last week. "Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," the bill said. Iranian state media claimed that '80 American terrorists' were killed in the missiles fired to Iraq. Further adding that US military equipment was "severely damaged."

Iraq's Ain al-Asad housing US troops was hit by over a dozen rockets on Wednesday, amid the escalation between Washington and Tehran. In response to the attack, US President tweeted saying "all is well." “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning" he tweeted.

Iraqi security officials told CNN that there were no casualties among Iraqi security forces following the attack in Anbar province and Erbil. Oil prices soared sharply by 5% after the Pentagon confirmed Iran's attack on the Iraqi airbases. The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

