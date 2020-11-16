Irked Trump Lambasts Media For 'assuming' Biden Winner, Says Election Was 'attacked'

Evidently irked with the outcome of US Election 2020, incumbent Donald Trump claimed he “won” the race to White House on November 16, a day after acknowledging president-elect Joe Biden’s victory earlier. Lambasting the media for ‘assuming’ that Biden will descend to the US Presidency, Trump said that his side is not even being shown. While Twitter labelled all posts by 45th US President as “disputed”, Trump said that the presidential elections “attacked like never before”.

From poll watchers being “thrown out” to ballots being altered, Trump unleashed the similar unproven claims about the votes being counted to sow doubt among his supporters. Ending the rant by saying that the “world is watching”, several days after major US media outlets called Biden as the winner, Trump continues to go on with his refusal to concede, stalling the transition process and questioning the long-standing democratic process.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Read - Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Suit

Read - Election Results A Clear Repudiation Of Trump’s Xenophobia, Says Congressman Ro Khanna

Trump acknowledged Biden's win

Trump’s Twitter spree on November 16 came after he acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory for the first time on November 15 even though he continued with a disputed claim about the “rigged” elections. While Trump has not yet conceded in the race to White House, he is being criticised for stalling the transition process that is essential before Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on January 20, 2021.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Even former US President Barack Obama said that incumbent Donald Trump “doesn’t like to lose” and accused the senior Republicans in the nation of undermining democracy by backing the 45th US President in his baseless claims of election fraud. In CBS News’ 60 Minutes that is due to air on November 15, Obama reiterated that president-elect Joe Biden “clearly won” in US Election 2020 as major media outlets had called him victorious. However, irked by the outcome, Trump has been mounting legal challenges on voting stations and has claimed, without evidence, that the election has been “stolen” by Democrats.

Read - 'NASA Was A Disaster Before Us': Trump Takes Credit As SpaceX & Astronauts Liftoff For ISS

Read - Trump Vows To File 'big Cases' Challenging US Presidential Election Results Soon

