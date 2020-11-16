Trump Vows To File 'big Cases' Challenging US Presidential Election Results Soon

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday promised more lawsuits in the near future that will "prove the unconstitutionality of the November Presidential election." However, the US election officials have said the 2020 Presidential Election was the "most secure in American history", rejecting President Trump's claims of fraud.

'Rigged election. We will win!': Donald Trump

Taking to Twitter, Trump who has refused to concede the election wrote, "Many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!"

RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities. Major US media outlets said that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 Presidential election.

'I concede NOTHING!'

Meanwhile, for the first time, Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to grudgingly acknowledge that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the closely-fought race for the White House, but indicated that he would not concede and would keep trying to challenge the "rigged" election outcome.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Republican President's declaration comes as he and his administration continue to accuse Democrats of election fraud without evidence and impede the transition. As per the latest count of the electoral college votes coming from all the 50 states, Biden has 306 of the 538 electoral college votes, which is well above the halfway mark of 270.

The transition team of Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris says that the Trump administration is not cooperating with them in the process. Meanwhile, Twitter has flagged most of his tweets saying that Trump's claims about election fraud are disputed. Trump has a record of 88.9 million followers on Twitter.

