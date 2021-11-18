Israel Dismisses US Proposal For Interim Deal To Buy Time For Nuclear Talks With Iran

In fresh efforts to buy time for talks over stalled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran, United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan has floated the idea of a short-term agreement with Tehran. Citing its sources from Israel and US, Axios said Sullivan has discussed the idea of the interim deal with his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata. The talks are currently at a preliminary stage and are likely to hit further developments in the Vienna summit on 29 November.

A source close to Axios informed that Sullivan's idea was a result of "brainstorming" over potential ways to resume JCPOA talks. The US NSA suggested the idea of unfreezing some Iranian assets or waiving off sanctions on Iranian humanitarian goods in return for stalling nuclear activities, Axios informed, citing the US sources.

Israel disagrees with US on interim nuclear deal

However, Israeli leader Hulata disagreed with Sullivan explaining that any interim deal might become a permanent agreement allowing Iran to maintain its nuclear infrastructure and uranium stockpile, an Israeli source told Axios under conditions of anonymity. Instead, Hulata stressed that the US and its European allies must push for a 'censure resolution' against Iran in the Vienna meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Meanwhile, US envoy to Iran Rob Malley visited Israel earlier this week to meet Hulata. He also engaged in discussions with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. As per Axios, both the Israeli leaders emphasised the idea of increasing rather than loosening pressure on Iran -- to which, Malley also conveyed that the Biden administration also has similar views.

It is to mention that the JCPOA deal on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union. The P5+1 refers to the UN Security Council's five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; as well as Germany. The JCPOA is an agreement that enables world powers to have core access to Iranian nuclear establishments for inspection purposes in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the talks on restoring the deal and bringing Iran back into compliance have been stalled since June 2021 after Tehran has incrementally violated the terms of the agreement and widened cap on its stockpile of uranium and increased activities above 3.67% allowed under JCPOA, House of Commons, UK had said in a statement.

