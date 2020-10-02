Ivanka Trump ‘praying’ For ‘swift Recovery’ For COVID-positive Donald & Melania Trump

As US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to extend her wishes and to send a message for a 'swift recovery’. America’s First couple contracted COVID-19 after one of the President’s close aide got infected with the virus.

Ivanka said that she is praying for quick recovery of her father, Donald Trump,mother Melania, and all those impacted by the deadly virus. She even added that Trump will continue to fight for the people of the ‘great country’.

Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19.



As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

Trumps test COVID positive

The Republican leader is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus. On October 2, while taking to Twitter, Trump informed that he got infected after one of his close advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. He said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

US First Lady Melania Trump said that the couple is “feeling good” after she and President Donald Trump were tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Melania said that the duo is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 like “too many” other Americans have done during the ongoing pandemic. Melania added that she has postponed all upcoming engagements, urging people to stay safe.

Meanwhile, Dr Sean Conley, who is the physician to the President has said that Trump and the First Lady are both ‘well at this time’ and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The statement read, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments”.

