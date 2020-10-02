President Kovind Sends ‘best Wishes’ To COVID-positive Donald Trump & Melania

As US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish the couple a ‘speedy recovery’. America’s First couple contracted COVID-19 after one of the President’s close aide got infected with the virus. President Kovind extended his ‘best wishes’ and said his 'prayers' are with the Trumps during such times.

I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi also wished the couple a ‘quick recovery’. Taking to the microblogging website, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing my friend Donald Trump and FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health”.

Trumps test COVID positive

The Republican leader is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus. On October 2, while taking to Twitter, Trump informed that he got infected after one of his close advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. He said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

US First Lady Melania Trump said that the couple is “feeling good” after she and President Donald Trump were tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Melania said that the duo is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 like “too many” other Americans have done during the ongoing pandemic. Melania added that she has postponed all upcoming engagements, urging people to stay safe.

Meanwhile, Dr Sean Conley, who is the physician to the President has said that Trump and the First Lady are both ‘well at this time’ and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The statement read, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments”.

