Ivanka Trump Recalls 'fond Memories' From Hyderabad Visit; Hails Strong US-India Ties

Ivanka Trump, advisor to US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a couple of photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her visit to India three years ago and advocated the "strong friendship" between the two countries.

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she said in a tweet.

Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India🇮🇳 with Prime Minister @narendramodi!



— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 30, 2020

India and the US share positive diplomatic relations, with Donald Trump visiting New Delhi with his family early this year for the grand 'Namaste Trump' event.

The photos, shared by Ivanka Trump, were taken at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad where the 39-year-old entrepreneur led a strong delegation of 350 officials from the United States in November 2017.

Ivanka, the daughter of President Trump, had showered praises on PM Modi during her visit and commended him for fulfilling a promise of "transformational change" to Indians through his journey from humble beginnings to the country's top office.

For her one-day visit, Hyderabad had turned into a fort with over 10,000 security personnel, sniffer dogs and a special team to monitor people and suspicious activities. Rolling out a red carpet for Ivanka Trump, billboards were displayed with her pictures across the city.

Ivanka revisits India for 'Namaste Trump'

Early this year, she revisited India with her father and other family members for a two-day visit. She shared several glimpses from the trip throughout her stay on social media. She also clicked a bunch of photos at Agra's Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner and shared a post, admiring the beauty of the monument.

It was an honor to join President Kovind at a beautiful banquet in honor of @POTUS and @FLOTUS’s visit to India. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4HqcrJc5xI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2020

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

