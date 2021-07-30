Last Updated:

Jake Sullivan, Pakistan NSA Hold 'constructive Discussions' On Afghanistan Violence In US

US NSA Jake Sullivan met with Pakistan counterpart, Moeed Yusuf in Washington. Both the officials tweeted informing on what topics discussions were held.

Amid rising tensions in Afghanistan due to the Taliban's oppression and the country's constant allegations against Pakistan for supporting terrorists, National Security Advisors (NSA) from the United States held a meeting with his Pakistan counterpart. In an interesting turn of events, US NSA Jake Sullivan on Friday tweeted informing the two discussed 'the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan' however Pakistan NSA Moeed W. Yusuf only wrote that discussions held over 'bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest'. It is important to note that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said that the Taliban is not some military outfit, but 'normal civilians'. 

US NSA Jake Sullivan, in his tweet also wrote that both the officials talked about the need for 'negotiated political settlement to the conflict (in Afghanistan'. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan NSA wrote that apart from bilateral discussions, both leaders 'took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting'. 

Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf reached the USA on Monday, July 26 for an official visit.

Afghan diaspora holds protests across the world against Pakistan

Last week, the Afghan diaspora held protests across the globe to enhance their voice against Pakistan's support to Taliban terrorists. The demonstration was staged in significant locations including Washington, Brussels, Denmark, Germany, and UK. The protestors not only raised their voice against Pakistan's support to the Taliban but also against the alleged capture of Gilgit-Baltistan with Beijing's assistance and abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16. The demonstration was held in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Denmark, and outside Pakistan High Commission in London also. 

Imran Khan backs Taliban

In a shocking statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was reported saying that the Taliban is not some military outfit, but 'normal civilians'. In an interview, Khan questioned how Pakistan was supposed to hunt down the Taliban as it hosts three million Afghan refugees, the majority of whom are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. Imran Khan's statement comes amid a raging war between the Taliban and Afghanistan government forces. Khan has also denied claims regarding alleged Taliban safe havens on Pakistan's soil and has repeatedly shifted his argument towards the three million refugees in the country. 

