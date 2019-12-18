Jane Fonda Says Tried To Meet Trump With 'voluptuous' Climate Activists

Legendary actor Jane Fonda revealed that she, along with a group of 'beautiful, voluptuous, brilliant' climate activists, tried to meet US President Donald Trump, shortly after his election, to discuss global warming. Fonda reportedly said that the group wanted to convince Trump to tackle climate change but she didn’t hear back after discussing the idea with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka.

The 82-year-old actor-turned-activist said that the incident convinced her to mobilise people for climate action. Fonda, speaking at a National Press Club on December 18, said that the idea was to bring “voluptuous, brilliant climate activists” like Pamela Anderson, knowing the kind of man Trump is, and his inclinations. She added that the plan was to get, including a few scientists, them on their knees in front of Trump.

Read: Goldman Sachs Plans To Invest $750 Billion In Projects To Combat Climate Change

'Trump can be the hero'

Fonda wanted to tell Trump that he can be the hero of the entire world and “most important human being ever” if he can protect the planet, using the adjectives “perfect”, “wonderful”, “big”, “huge”, “wonderful”. The Oscar-winning actor also talked about Trump’s mockery of the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. She said that a man who could do that to a girl like Greta is “empty”, lacking in “empathy and compassion”. Last month, Fonda was arrested for participating in a climate change demonstration on Capitol Hill. She claimed that she plans to get arrested every Friday while advocating for a reduction in fossil fuel consumption.

Read: UN Chief: Climate Summit A 'lost Opportunity' For Greater Action

Climate change has been a raging issue across the world and recently, a report revealed that greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 7.6 per cent every year on an average to limit the temperature rise close to 1.5 degrees Celcius. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said that the commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement won’t be enough to resist destructive climate impacts. In such a case, the world will be heading towards a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels.

Read: Jane Fonda Reveals The Reason Why She Will Not Be Buying Clothes Anymore & It's Noble

Read: Jane Fonda Resumes Civil Disobedience For Action On Climate Change

(With inputs from agencies)