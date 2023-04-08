Jeff Bezos' Net Worth Drops By $57B; Construction At Beverly Hills Megamansion Halted

After Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos' net worth plunged to $57 billion last year, the construction of his Beverly Hills megamansion has halted. Images obtained by The Post show aerial shots of Bezos' home with construction equipment on the ground but no workers and the activity stopped at a standstill. Bezos’ application to expand the Beverly Hills megamansion over 15,000 square feet is also pending approval, The Post reported, adding that he filed an initial application for a Hillside R-1 Permit in 2021. That year, he was denied permission due to incompletion. Bezos, 59, later submitted a new request to add a “game court fence with lighting." He submitted another application in January of this year.

Bezos spent $165 million to purchase a 10-acre property

Amazon's boss spent nearly $165 million to purchase the 10-acre property back in 2020. But as Amazon’s net worth dropped, the construction had to be called off. In March, Amazon incurred a whopping 38% drop in stock prices. Bezos' $165 million deal of buying Jack Warner Estate, named after the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment, set a record in Los Angeles. Marc Andreessen's purchase of a 7-acre Malibu compound in 2021 worth $177 million could manage to beat the Amazon boss' record. Bezos' mansion would be constructed into a three-story main house and will have a guest house, gym, pergola and a security guard house, as per The Post.

Meanwhile this year, the ex-wife of the billionaire Amazon founder filed for a divorce from her second husband Dan Jewett, just a year into the marriage. Scott acquired an amount of $36.8 billion after she divorced Jeff Bezos having caught him in a scandal cheating in the marriage in 2019 with his then-mistress Lauren Sanchez. Scott divorced the Amazon founder in July 2019. She remarried Jewett, a science teacher at Seattle’s private Lakeside School, on March 7, 2021. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. The pair tied the knot in 1993, moved to Seattle, and have four children together. Scott's husband Jewett took to the Giving Pledge website to announce his marriage to Bezos' former wife. The site was launched by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage Billionaire philanthropy.