Jeff Bezos' Net Worth Surpasses $200 Billion, Elon Musk Becomes Centibillionaire

While Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ wealth reached a milestone that has never been achieved by any other human being even after adjusting inflation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth also witnessed a record surge. As the markets closed on Wednesday, August 26, Forbes and Bloomberg reported Bezos’ fortune to surpass $200 billion and SpaceX founder is now a ‘centibillionaire', joining Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Bezos.

According to Forbes and Bloomberg billionaires list, Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by $5.3 billion on August 26 as Amazon stock price surged by nearly 3 per cent. As per Forbes, Amazon CEO's net worth is at $204.6 billion and Bloomberg reported the same to be at $202 billion.

This spike made the Bezos lead the rich list by at least $80 billion followed by second-richest Bill Gates and third-richest Mark Zuckerburg. Elon Musk also got to celebrate a wealthy milestone as his net worth reached $101 billion and is still the fourth-richest. Reportedly Tesla Inc shares also piked by 6 per cent during the latest trading session.

In the year stricken with unprecedented circumstances, $87 billion have been added to Bezos wealth while Elon Musk bagged $73.6 billion. Amazon boss’ milestone came as the company continues to thrive online market during the coronavirus outbreak. Bezos’ company is now valued at $1.7 trillion. This comes after last quarter Amazon broke Wall Street’s expectations and reported $5.2 billion in net profit despite warning its investors that it would spend all of $4 billion it had expected to make for the quarter on COVID-19-related initiatives.

Mukesh Ambani trails at 7th position

India’s richest man has trailed at 7th position in the world in Bloomberg Billionaires index behind Bernard Arnault and Warren Buffett at 5th and 6th position. As the markets closed this week, Ambani’s wealth climbed to $81.1 billion. Last month, Ambani had become the first Asian to rank among the world’s five richest people.

Year-to-date, he has gained $22.5 billion owing to the boost in shares of his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, tech division of which has already welcomed investments by Facebook and Silver Lake.

