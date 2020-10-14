Jeff Bezos' Space Company Successfully Tests NASA's Moon Landing Technology

A rocket built by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin tested the technology designed to take humans to Moon again in 2024. The New Shepard booster completed its mission to space and back as it landed vertically on the ground. The space company completed the first integrated test of NASA’s precision landing technologies.

The rocket was carrying 12 payloads including the Deorbit, Descent, and Landing Sensor Demonstration. The lunar landing sensor demo was the first payload to be mounted on the exterior of the new Shepard booster. Blue Origin said that the testing of the technology designed to achieve high accuracy landing will enable long-term lunar exploration, as well as future Mars missions.

“Today's flight was inspiring. Using New Shepard to simulate landing on the Moon is an exciting precursor to what the Artemis program will bring to America,” Bob Smith, CEO, Blue Origin said in a statement.

It was the 7th consecutive successful flight to space and back for the New Shepard vehicle and 13th consecutive successful crew capsule landing. The mission also carried tens of thousands of postcards from Blue Origin’s nonprofit, Club for the Future. The space company of Amazon’s founder said that the mission crew exercised strict social distancing and safety measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

Congratulations to @blueorigin on another successful #NewShepard mission, completing the first integrated test of our precision landing technologies. Our engineers look forward to analyzing the data and preparing for the next flight!



Rewatch the launch: https://t.co/lEM9jyKPim pic.twitter.com/I1XWtna2pf — NASA Technology (@NASA_Technology) October 13, 2020

Artemis Accords

Separately, eight countries signed Artemis Accords to establish a set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. The Artemis program of NASA is the next step towards human space exploration and a part of the broader Moon to Mars exploration approach. Under the program, NASA is working to land the first woman and next man on the Moon.

“With today’s signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

