NASA's Rules For Artemis Accords Include Safe Disposal Of Orbital Debris And Transparency

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on October 13 signed the Artemis Accords with partner countries to achieve cooperation in space and avoid any potential conflict. Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom are the founding member nations that have signed the accords with the United States. The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation.

Set of principles

The set of principles laid down in the Artemis Accords are a peaceful exploration of space, transparency among partner nations, preserving outer space heritage such as the Apollo 11 landing site, reduction and safe disposal of orbital debris, interoperable and compatible systems for greater safety and sustainability, registration of space objects, public release of scientific data, among few other things. The principles or rules will help guide the future exploration of the moon by member nations.

"Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition. With today’s signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Other space powers like Russia, China, and India are not members of the Artemis Accords yet and are unlikely to join the efforts because of its US-centric approach. NASA has said that additional countries will join the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead, without naming any specific nation. NASA as part of the Artemis programme will be sending the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024.

