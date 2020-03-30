Jefferies CFO Peg Broadbent Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

An executive of New York-based investment company Jefferies Financial Group, Peg Broadbent died of complications caused by coronavirus infection on March 30 at the age of 56. The news of reportedly the first senior Wall Street official to have died due to COVID-19 related complications was announced by the firm and reportedly named Teri Gendron as the chief financial officer of Jefferies Financial Group, as Broadbent’s successor.

According to reports, the company leaders have said that they were “heartbroken” and remembered Broadbent’s contribution to the firm in the past several years in building the Jefferies Group “from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times,” and even appreciated his “decency, calmness, and dry wit”. Broadbent leaves behind his wife and five children and his death came as the coronavirus infections in the United States on March 30 reach 142,746 with at least 2,489 fatalities.

First Royal To Die From Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to take thousands of lives around the world and Broadbent became the first Wall street figure to have died of coronavirus, Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-parma became the first royal to have died due to coronavirus infection at the age of 86. She was also the cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon announced the death of his sister on Facebook on March 27 and “prayed for eternal rest”. Princess Teresa’s death came just weeks after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative of the fatal COVID-19.

Princess Maria Teresa was born on July 28, 1933, and became a professor at Paris’ Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid’s Complutense University after studying in France. According to reports, she was known for being outspoken views and activist work which also led to her nickname as “Red Princess”. The funeral services were held in Madrid on March 27.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,804 lives worldwide as of March 30. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 735,010 people. Out of the total infections, 156,122 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

