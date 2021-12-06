Jewish Couple Sues American Airlines For Removing Them From Plane Post Religious Argument

After refusing to drop their holy Tallit prayer shawl, an elderly Jewish couple claim they were removed off an American Airlines aircraft and left stranded in Miami ahead of a hurricane.

The lawsuit which was filed by the couple on November 29, stated that the 76-year-old Roberto Birman and 71-year-old Elena Birman were flying from Miami to Newark, New Jersey in August when a flight attendant allegedly subjected them to illegal and discriminatory conduct, as per Daily Mail. They checked Roberto's Tallit bag, which contained a shawl worn by Jewish men during prayer.

The bag was allegedly thrown on Roberto's lap and he was told that the bad needed to go under his seat. Roberto responded by saying that it is a religious object and it can't go beneath the seat. He then explained that as an Orthodox Jew, he is banned from placing the priceless shawl on the floor, according to New York Post. However, the attendant told him that it didn't matter.

The couple immigrated to the United States from Argentina in 1985

The couple, who have been married for 52 years and have four children, immigrated to the United States from Argentina in 1985, where they experienced anti-Semitism on a regular basis, according to New York Post. Roberto further said that he couldn't believe this was happening to him in America, adding that they use these items for prayer every single day. The flight attendant's proposal, according to Elana Birman, is similar to asking a Christian to put a cross on the floor where it could be stepped on.

The couple stated that there was silence and no one came to their aid, an incident which they said was humiliating. They were eventually summoned by a ground staff member, who persuaded them to exit the plane, according to New York Post. The crew member allegedly instructed his teammates to close the gate as soon as they were hustled out.

The couple was left without Roberto's diabetes medication, which was in the checked-in baggage, and they received no assistance from the airline in getting food or a place to stay that night as a hurricane blew through.

The couple's lawyer describes conduct as offensive and illogical

The couple is suing American Airlines for an undisclosed amount of money, according to New York Post. Their lawyer, Brad Gerstman, stated that his clients were ejected from the flight based on the prejudices and complete lack of sensitivity of the American Airline's employees. He described the conduct as offensive and illogical.

Image: AP