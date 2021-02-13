Jill Biden Decorates White House Lawn With Gigantic Hearts For Valentine's Day; See Pics

America’s First lady Jill Biden recently transformed the White House for the upcoming occasion of Valentine’s Day, pictures of which are now doing rounds of the internet. Imparting the message of love the educationist covered the North Lawn of her residence with large, ornate hearts. Each of the giant hearts featured a word, which Jill felt people should remember as 14 February approaches.

"As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humour, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favourite holidays,” read a statement by Jill's office.

Love, Jill

Jill was married to Joe Biden in 1977 and had previously resided in the White House as the Second Lady of the US. However, this was the first time she has been tasked with the ceremonial decoration of the enormous complex. Photographs of the lawn shared by Associated Press show gigantic hearts sitting in the garden with words like compassion, love written on it. In a social media post later, Jill revealed all the words- Healing, Courage, Love, Compassion, Gratitude, Peace, Amor, Strength, Kindness, Family, Unity and also that one of the hearts was exclusively signed by her.

“I just wanted some joy,” the first lady told Associated Press during a surprise visit to the lawn with President Joe Biden and their two German shepherds, Champ and Major. “I think things have been so — with the pandemic — everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all.”

Soon after Joe Biden was sworn in, Jill signalled that she'll be a more active first lady, with a trio of virtual appearances before governors' spouses, young Latinos and library officials. She also used the meetings to promote President Joe Biden's call for national unity and his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal, which is facing resistance from some Republicans lawmakers.

