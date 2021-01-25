'Hearts Of Winter' Cast: Jill Wagner And Others; Read Details About The Characters

Directed by Allan Harmon, Hearts of Winter is a love story which premiered on January 25, 2021, as a part of the Hallmark Channel’s Winterfest. The film revolves around the life of an interior designer Bethany who brings new life to the widower Grant and his daughter Zoe’s house. It features Jill Wagner, Victor Webster and Lauren McNamara in the pivotal roles. However, Rukiya Bernard, Michael Karl Richards, Brendon Zub and Emma Pedersen can be seen in the supporting roles. Have a look at the details of Hearts of Winter cast.

Cast of Hearts of Winter

Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner plays the role of the interior Designer Bethany Cain. Alongside being an actor, Jill is a popular television personality and a model. She is best known for hosting ABC’s game show Wipeout from 2008 to 2014. Jill has also hosted Handcrafted America and Inside the Vault.

She has also appeared in films such as Junebug, Shifted, Splinter, Road to Paloma, Super Novas and Braven. She was last seen in television films such as Mystery 101: An Education in Murder as Amy Winslow and The Angel Tree as Rebecca McBride. Jill married former pro hockey player David Lemanowicz in April 2017 and is blessed with a daughter.

Victor Webster

Grant Oliver is played by Victor Webster. He is popular for his role in NBC’s daily soap Days of Our Lives. He has appeared in films such as Las Vegas, Dirty Love, Life Happens, Charmed, CSI: Miami, NCIS, Sands of Oblivion, Criminal Minds, Burning Palms, Drop Dead Diva, The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power, Dead Rising: Endgame. He was last seen in Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement and Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, and Five Star Christmas.

Lauren McNamara

Grant’s daughter Zoe Oliver is played by Lauren McNamara. Lauren started her acting career at a very young age of nine years. Since then, she has appeared in numerous commercials. She has appeared in Lifetime’s A Sister’s Nightmare starring alongside Peyton List, Natasha Henstridge and Kelly Rutherford. Recently, she was featured in Aliens Ate My Homework, Hallmark Channel’s Falling for Vermont, Summer of Dreams and Aftermath.

Image Source: A still from Hearts of Winters

