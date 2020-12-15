Jill Biden Takes Veiled Jibe At Op-ed Over 'Dr.' Title, Netizens Call Her 'role Model'

US First Lady-elect Dr Jill Biden on December 14 appeared to have reacted to the opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday in which the writer, Joseph Epstein talked about her dropping the ‘Dr.’ title in her name since she is not a ‘medical doctor’. While Epstein made ‘sexist’ remarks and argued that Biden should stop using ‘Dr.’ in her title that she earned after her doctorate from the University of Delaware in 2007, the US First Lady-elect in the latest TWitter post appeared to have reacted to it by talking about ‘building a world where’ daughters are lifted up for their achievements instead of bringing them down.

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

In the controversial op-ed that triggered widespread criticism and Biden's supporters even started an online campaign in support of the US First Lady-elect under hashtag #MyTitleIsDr, the writer r referred to 69-year-old as “kiddo” and called her doctoral thesis as “unpromising”.

What an amazing role model for women and our daughters. Actually for our sons too. — Heather (@HeatherR411) December 14, 2020

Right on DR. Biden.



I am ecstatic to have an honourable intellectual as our #FLOTUS for the first time in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/bxxWRTYI97 — Shamanator (@Shamanator) December 14, 2020

I am so excited for my daughter (and my son), to see a woman like you as our FLOTUS!

Between you & Vice-President Elect Harris, this is going to be an amazing time to raise kids. They’re going to see that women will not be diminished. That women have equal power. And Equal voice. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 14, 2020

Paper defends op-ed

However, as per reports, Paul Gigot, who is responsible for the paper’s opinion section, backed the decision to run the op-ed written by Joseph Epstein. While Gigot wrote in a follow-up op-ed on Saturday that Biden supporters reacted in a “very Trumpian” manner, Epstein had suggested US First Lady-elect drop ‘Dr.’ in her title because she is not in the field of medicine. Gigot even accused the Biden media team of elevating ‘Epstein’s work’ as ‘political strategy’.

"The complaints (about the article) began as a trickle but became a torrent after the Biden media team elevated Mr Epstein's work in what was clearly a political strategy," wrote Gigot. “Why go to such lengths to highlight a single op-ed on a relatively minor issue? My guess is that the Biden team concluded it was a chance to use the big gun of identity politics to send a message to critics as it prepares to take power. There's nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism," he added.

