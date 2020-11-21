Joe Biden Appoints Indian-American Mala Adiga As Jill Biden's Policy Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga as the policy director of his wife Jill Biden, who will be the first lady. Adiga has served as a senior advisor to Jill and a senior policy advisor on the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign. She has also been the director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

During the administration of former President Barack Obama, Adiga worked as the deputy assistant secretary of state for Academic Programs at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Secretary of State's Office of Global Women's Issues as chief of staff and senior advisor to the Ambassador-at-Large, as well as director for human rights on the National Security Staff.

Hailing from Illinois, Adiga graduated from Grinnell College, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and the University of Chicago Law School. Adiga, who was a lawyer by training, worked as a clerk for a federal and for a Chicago law firm before joining Obama's campaign in 2008. She set off as a counsel to the associate attorney general in the Obama administration.

Obama administration veterans added to Biden's top staff

Mala Adiga's appointment was announced along with four new members of his White House senior staff. Cathy Russell, Vice-Chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, has been appointed as the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Louisa Terrell, who currently manages legislative affairs for the Biden-Harris transition team, was made the director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs in Biden administration.

Carlos Elizondo, a Special Assistant to the President and Social Secretary to Vice-President and Dr Jill Biden for all eight years of the Obama-Biden administration, was named as the White House Social Secretary.

In a statement, Joe Biden commended the "dedication" of additional of team members and said they will serve the America and help in building back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united nation.

"I'm proud to name additional members of our team who will help deliver the change America needs in these difficult times. Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences. They will serve the American people and help build back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united nation," said President-elect Biden.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: AP)