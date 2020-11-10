Jill Biden To Become First US First Lady To Have Full-time Job While At White House

Jill Biden will be the first US First Lady in the history to have a full-time job while serving at the White House alongside President-elect Joe Biden. Never in America have the US citizens witnessed the first lady working and Jill Biden is reportedly planning to retain her job at the Northern Virginia Community college. She married Joe Biden back in 1977 and is a university professor after having a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and a doctorate of education.

Making history, she intends to keep her job for another four years at the Northern Virginia Community college where she had taught for all eight years as the second lady in the former US President Barack Obama’s administration. She has already worked closely with former US First Lady Michelle Obama who considers Jill Biden as a “dear friend” who brings “kindness, empathy, and humour to even the most difficult of situations.”

As per a USA Today report, Michelle has said that Jill Biden is “going to be a terrific First Lady” which seems appropriate because she will keep a paying job while at the White House putting a break to the 231-year-old history of FLOTUS role. As per the media outlet, the first-lady historian Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University said that Jill “will really be bringing the role of the first lady into the 21st century” and noted that no previous FLOTUS has been “allowed” to keep up the same role as several other American women.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Read - Barr Intervenes In Trump's Pursuit Of Legal Battle, Gives Nod To Attorney Generals

Read - Refusing To Concede, Trump Blocks Cooperation On Transition

Kamala Harris creates history

Not just the soon-to-be the first lady Jill Biden, but vice president-elect Kamala Harris is being hailed ‘boss lady’ worldwide for being the first female, Black and Asian vice president in the US history. Harris had accepted Biden’s announcement of her selection with a shout-out to her “Chithis” and she has connected with several constituencies at the same time. Harris had successfully mobilised Indian Americans and with her vice-presidential candidacy to turn out to vote.

Now, even though the official winner of the election is not yet called, Joe Biden is declared as the winner of the US Election 2020 as per all major American outlets. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has refused to concede or leave the White House.

Read - Repubicans Sceptical About Trump's Legal Battle As He Challenges US Election Result

Read - Noem's Pitch To Aid Trump Seems To Benefit Own Campaign Fund

