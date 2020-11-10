Repubicans Sceptical About Trump's Legal Battle As He Challenges US Election Result

Even though top Republicans are publicly backing US President Donald Trump’s fight against the US Election 2020 results, they are well aware of the grim possibility that that outcome might be changed. Therefore, as per the CNN report, the senior party members are hoping that the court fights that Trump is mounting are resolved quickly. Several Republican lawmakers told the media outlet on November 9 that Trump, who is reluctant in conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, is within his rights to make his case court.

However, all senators are reportedly sceptical of Trump’s chances of overturning tens of thousands of votes in several key states. Some wouldn’t even say that they are agreeing with US President’s baseless claims of ‘massive voting fraud’. Earlier, Trump had even lashed out on media for inaccurate polls in US Election 2020 and reiterated his claims of votes being miscounted.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican told the media outlet that Trump has “every right to go through the process” and seeking legal intervention but added that “Right now it looks like an uphill climb for him to be sure...This could be over pretty quickly.” When asked if Trump should just concede if lawsuits fall short, Cornyn reportedly said that “Unless he's got some evidence that would change the numbers. The numbers are pretty compelling. But I don't think we're there yet.”

The most senior Senate Republican, Sen Chuck Grassley also denied seeing any major voting fraud that changing the election but then added, it “doesn't mean there hasn't been some. I would have no way to go beyond what I know and I just know that I haven't seen any. But there could be a fraud.”

Donald Trump’s reaction to US Election 2020 results

Meanwhile, after Biden was finally called as the winner by media, Donald Trump’s reaction to the US Election 2020 was complete denial. From saying he won by “a lot” to mounting baseless allegations of the presidential elections being “stolen”, the US President promised a flurry of legal action and continued firing tweets in all-caps. As per reports, several officials in the inner circle of Donald Trump including the ones in Capitol Hill are nudging him to concede graciously for the sake of the nation. However, there are some who are supporting Trump’s reluctance. The Associated Press called the Democratic Challenger as the winner with a clear majority of 290 electoral votes as opposed to 214 for the Republican leader.

