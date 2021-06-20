Joe & Jill Biden Pay Emotional Tribute After ‘beloved’ German Shepherd Champ Passes Away

The United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced on June 19 that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died “peacefully at home". The Bidens adopted Champ from a breeder after Biden was elected vice president in 2008. Champ lived with the Biden family at both the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory and now the White House.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement posted on the president’s official Twitter account.

Biden's 'beloved' dog Champ crosses the rainbow bridge

The Bidens said Champ had been a comfort to them even as his strength had waned in the last few months. In the statement, they mentioned that when they came into his room, "he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub". Champ enjoyed curling up at their feet in front of the fire at the end of the day. He would also join them in meetings at the White House.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

In their statement, the Bidens said that when Champ was young, "he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory." Champ would also race around with their grandchildren at Delaware. He was with them in the joyful moments and most grief-stricken days. Champ’s passing leaves the Bidens with their younger German shepherd, Major, whom the family adopted from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," read the statement.

Champ and Major were featured in Biden's 2020 campaign ads for president. After he was inaugurated, the US President restored the presidential tradition of bringing pets to the White House by moving Champ and Major in with them. As per reports, later in March, the two dogs were shipped back home to Delaware for a temporary vacation after a biting incident that involved the younger-of-the-two canines, Major.

Tributes pour in

