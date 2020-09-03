Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of Ignoring COVID-19 Pandemic & Stoking Unrest But Solving Neither

United States Democratic party Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday called the struggle to reopen US schools amid the Coronavirus a 'national emergency'. He accused his opponent President Donald Trump of 'turning his back to instead stoke passions about unrest in America's cities'.

Biden's criticism came a day ahead of his trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he wants to help 'heal' a city reeling from another police shooting of a coloured citizen. The wounding of Jacob Blake and the consequent demonstrations have made the political battleground state a focal point for debate over police and protest violence, he said.

'Where is the President?'

Biden further attacked Trump for his vilifying of protesters as well as his handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans. The Virus spread has crippled the national economy and has left millions of its citizens out of work, with schools trying to deal with students in classrooms or at home and parents struggling to keep up, he said. Adding further he said a US President should be able to lead through multiple crises at the same time. "Where is the President? Why isn't he working on this?" Biden asked.

"We need emergency support funding for our schools — and we need it now. Mr. President, that is your job. That's what you should be focused on — getting our kids back to school. Not whipping up fear and division — not inciting violence in our streets."

Trump responded almost immediately with his own event in North Carolina, where he continued calling the protests generally as 'violent mobs here at home' that must be met with a strong show of force. "These people know one thing- strength," he said. If local leaders would ask for federal muscle, Trump said, "We'll have it done in one hour."

'Will use existing federal disaster law'

Biden further said that he will use an existing federal disaster law to direct funding to schools to help them reopen safely amid the pandemic. He urged President Trump to 'get off Twitter' and 'negotiate a deal' with Congress on more pandemic aid. He reiterated his statements that a full economic recovery isn't possible with COVID-19 still raging, and that reopening schools safely is a necessary part of both limiting the virus' spread and allowing parents to return to work.

Addressing the ongoing unrest over racial injustice and policing, Biden told the media personnel that he believes the Kenosha officer who shot Blake 'needs to be charged'. He also called for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by police in March.

Biden also called for legal action on citizens who have committed violence as part of civil unrest, this comes as a direct answer to Trump's continued assertions that Biden backs violent protests. Before making his remarks on Wednesday, Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime community college professor, met with public health experts. He said Trump's inaction on school aid has left a haphazard response nationally.

Biden's campaign launches ad against trump

Furthermore, Biden's campaign launched a USD 45 million advertising buy for a one-minute advertisement featuring his condemnations of violence during a speech along with his assertions that Trump is 'fomenting' the unrest. The ad has English and Spanish language versions and is running on national cable networks and in local markets across Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

(With Inputs from PTI)