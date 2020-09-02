Joe Biden Expected To Have Raised A Record $300 Million In August: Report

Joe Biden’s campaign is believed to have raised over $300 million in August, surpassing the Democratic presidential nominee’s previous monthly record for fundraising. Two officials in Biden’s campaign told The New York Times that the campaign’s expected total comes from his campaign and shared committees with the Democratic Party. According to a report, the majority of August haul came from online grassroots donors, especially since the selection of Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

While the exact amount raised is still unclear, it is, however, much higher than $300 million. The record-breaking haul of donations for one month is reportedly more than previous monthly fundraising by candidates in both the parties. As per reports, the donations are also more than what US President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton raised in August 2016 combined.

The amount is also believed to have crossed the monthly record of $193 million collected for former President Barack Obama’s campaign in September 2008. Back in July, Trump and Republican National Committee reportedly fundraised $165 million, while Biden’s campaign was only able to raise $140 million. While Trump’s campaign has not yet announced its recent figures, they, however, touted raised $76 million during RNC last week.

Biden’s August total comes after ActBlue, which is a website for Democratic donation, reportedly announced its second-highest fundraising day even on Monday with over $35 million donated. According to the report, the site has also been processing at least $11 million almost every day sing Harris was named Biden’s running mate. Previously, Biden’s campaign had also announced that it earned $48 million in 48 hours after the Indian-origin Senator was named the vice-presidential candidate.

Polls suggest Biden’s lead

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the US presidential election, the gap between Biden and Trump has shortened after RNC. According to reports, the margin of lead for the former US vice-president has narrowed after the recent election campaign event. As per the recently concluded survey by The Morning Consult, Joe Biden was enjoying a lead of 10 points in the last poll, which now shrunken to a mere 6 points. In the recent poll, Biden had the support of 50 per cent American voters, while Trump had the support of 44 per cent.

