Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of 'walking Away' During Pandemic And 'not Dealing With Solutions'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has lambasted his electoral opponent and US President Donald Trump accusing him of “walking away” at the time of crisis. Speaking at a televised interview with an American media outlet, the former Vice President also responded to Trump’s question on his mental acuity asking him to watch him once he gets elected.

His remarks come as America reported 1,76,806 deaths and 57,02,611positive cases, according to the latest tally by John Hopkins University. Commenting on the same, the 77-year old leader asserted that he didn’t blame Trump for the current crisis, instead blamed him for “walking away” and “not dealing with the solutions.”

Trump who is trailing Biden in the November elections has been slammed widely for not taking the pandemic “seriously.” Despite accelerating infection rate, the republican refused to impose a nationwide lockdown, mandate facemasks in addition to touting treatment not supported by research experts.

Nit only health crisis, but the country, also witnessed a Major plunge in economy. However, Biden vowed that if elected as a president, he said pay heed to scientific advise even if it meant putting the country under lockdown.

In his interview, he also addressed Trump’s questioning of his mental acuity calling it a “legitimate question” to ask anybody over 7o years if he was fit for the presidency. Trump, infamous for giving nicknames, has reportedly called him “sleepy Biden” or “Slow Biden”, But, the 77-year-old Democrat said “Watch me, Mr.President” asking trump to compare “the kind of shape” they both were in.

Trump-Biden fight gets intense

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections. The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.

While Trump has said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US and blamed previous administration policies for the delay in COVID-19 response, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has launched a counter-attack on the same grounds. Biden said if he was in the White House handling the pandemic, he would ‘shut it down’ and would have taken decisions based on the directive given by the scientists