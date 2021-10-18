Joe Biden Admin Abandoning Migrants At Their Own Fate, Claims Texas Gov On Current Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday brewed a fresh controversy after he told Fox News that the Biden administration has abandoned the migrants at their own fate. He said that US President Joe Biden has failed to address the migrant crisis that leads to a large influx of illegal migrants gathered at the southern border. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, he said that the overwhelming Border Patrol officials further causing a major political headache for the Biden administration. "Biden administration "completely abandoned" ranchers, residents in his state and "all the people who live on the border," arguing that President Joe Biden is "putting them in danger," Abbott told Fox News.

"Trump's approach had reduced the border crossing": Texas Governor

The Governor blamed the migrant crisis on Biden's "catastrophic open border policies." Also, during the interview with Fox News, he stressed these people traditionally have voted Democrat, and now the Biden administration has totally ignored them.

Bolstering the steps taken by the former US President Donald Trump, Abbott added his approach had reduced the border crossing a year ago. "But now, we’re seeing the highest number of cross border crossings and it’s all because of the catastrophic open border policies by the Biden administration," news agency Sputnik quoted Texas Governor as saying.

US closes Del Rio Port of entry along Texas-Mexico border to manage the influx of migrants

He went on to say that the migrant crisis become more aggressive as compared to the earlier government. It is worth mentioning that the Biden administration in September announced to close the Del Rio Port of Entry along the Texas-Mexico border in order to manage the heavy influx of migrants. According, US Customs and Border Protection, the action was taken after it a large number of migrants workers were seen crossing the boundary. The border protection agency informed that the current traffic was re-routed to another entry point in response to urgent security needs presented by the influx of migrants in the region.

"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," the official release said.

Image: AP