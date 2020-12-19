Joe Biden And Wife Jill To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly On Dec 21: Report

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in front of the press on Monday, confirmed his spokesperson Jen Psaki. According to New York Post, Psaki, while talking to reporters on Friday, said that Biden and his wife will publicly receive COVID-19 jabs in their home state Delaware on December 21 in order to convince the American citizens about the safety of the drug. The incoming White House press secretary further added that the Bidens will thank the health care workers after taking the vaccine shots.

Psaki said that Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will take the COVID-19 vaccine shots the following week. Harris and Emhoff will also take the jabs publicly to build confidence among the people. Biden had earlier said that he is willing to take the vaccine shot live on television if it helps in clearing any doubts that people might be having regarding the vaccine. Biden will become one of the first Americans who are not health care professionals to receive the jab on Monday.

Pence, Pelosi takes COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier, US Vice President Mike Pence became one of the first Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Pence took the jab publicly in order to convince people about the safety of the vaccine. After taking the shot, Pence said that he didn't feel a thing and called it a "medical miracle". Pence's wife accompanied him and took the vaccine jab as well. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also took the vaccine shot on Friday. Pelosi, who is 80 years old, belongs to the high-risk groups because of her age.

US President Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday informed that the Commander in Chief wanted to take the vaccine as well but he is still having the protective cocktail treatment that was given to him after he tested positive for the virus in October. McEnany said that Trump's medical team will determine the right time for him to take the vaccine. She added that the President wants the vaccine to reach the neediest first, including medical professionals and other frontline workers.

