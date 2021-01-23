Joe Biden 'apologises To National Guard' As Images Of Troops Sleeping In Car Park Emerge

US President Joe Biden has reportedly apologised to the Chief of National Guard Bureau after pictures of some troops went viral on the internet showing them sleeping in an underground car park. According to BBC, images of National Guard troops sleeping in parking garages spread on social media on Thursday, following which President Joe Biden extended an apology to the bureau chief. National Guards were deployed in Washington DC ahead of Biden's inauguration on January 20 and a day later they were captured getting the much-needed rest in a parking lot.

'Troops deserve utmost honour'

Several members of Congress took to social media to raise concern regarding the "unconscionable & unsafe" conditions in which the troops were housed. Some also highlighted how it could lead to the spread of COVID-19 among the members of the National Guard Bureau and underscored that the troops were forced to breathe exhaust fumes in the underground Senate garage. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez extended a helping hand by offering service members to stay in her office, adding she will "stock up on snacks for them".

Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week.



This is unconscionable & unsafe. Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/mBwpoog6YC — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

Yeah this is not okay.



My office is free this week to any service members who’d like to use it for a break or take nap on the couch. We’ll stock up on snacks for you all too.



(We’re in the middle of moving offices and it’s a bit messy so don’t judge, but make yourself at home!) https://t.co/JyEvC4kg6o — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

The new Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer apologised to the members of the National Guards and assured them that a situation like Thursday will never happen again. According to reports, some members of the National Guard have also tested positive for COVID-19. The National Guard Bureau in a statement on Friday said that off-duty officers were accommodated at hotel rooms as it thanked Congress members for their concern.

We owe an enormous debt to the members of our National Guard who have worked to keep us safe.



A situation like last night will never happen again. Today, I spoke to National Guard members to ensure they were okay.



Photo by Stefani Reynolds for Bloomberg: https://t.co/unLL43MJmZ pic.twitter.com/e5pNpL1vWN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 23, 2021

More than 25,000 National Guards were deployed in Washington DC to help Capitol police with the security ahead of the inauguration day. According to reports, while most of them will soon leave for their hometown, around 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the Capital to monitor security.

