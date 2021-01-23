Last Updated:

Joe Biden 'apologises To National Guard' As Images Of Troops Sleeping In Car Park Emerge

Biden reportedly apologised to the Chief of National Guard Bureau after pictures of some troops went viral on the internet showing them sleeping in a car park.

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has reportedly apologised to the Chief of National Guard Bureau after pictures of some troops went viral on the internet showing them sleeping in an underground car park. According to BBC, images of National Guard troops sleeping in parking garages spread on social media on Thursday, following which President Joe Biden extended an apology to the bureau chief. National Guards were deployed in Washington DC ahead of Biden's inauguration on January 20 and a day later they were captured getting the much-needed rest in a parking lot.  

'Troops deserve utmost honour'  

Several members of Congress took to social media to raise concern regarding the "unconscionable & unsafe" conditions in which the troops were housed. Some also highlighted how it could lead to the spread of COVID-19 among the members of the National Guard Bureau and underscored that the troops were forced to breathe exhaust fumes in the underground Senate garage. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez extended a helping hand by offering service members to stay in her office, adding she will "stock up on snacks for them". 

The new Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer apologised to the members of the National Guards and assured them that a situation like Thursday will never happen again. According to reports, some members of the National Guard have also tested positive for COVID-19. The National Guard Bureau in a statement on Friday said that off-duty officers were accommodated at hotel rooms as it thanked Congress members for their concern. 

More than 25,000 National Guards were deployed in Washington DC to help Capitol police with the security ahead of the inauguration day. According to reports, while most of them will soon leave for their hometown, around 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the Capital to monitor security. 

