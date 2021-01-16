Joe Biden Calls Vaccine Distribution 'dismal Failure' As He Unveils $1.9 Trillion Plan

US President-elect Joe Biden has dubbed the current administration's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out effort as a "dismal failure". This comes a day after Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion relief package, which he says will help bring the COVID-19 virus under control and take the path towards economic recovery. Biden on Saturday said he and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris had been briefed by their COVID-19 team about the situation across the US, adding "we remain in very dark winter". Biden said the country is recording 3000-4000 deaths on an average per day, adding infection rates are up 34%.

Read: Impeachment Complicates The Early Days Of Biden's Presidency

Biden further highlighted his plans about vaccination as he said his administration will move "heaven and earth" to ensure more people are inoculated after they take over the White House. Biden said that his administration will create more COVID-19 vaccination centers for people to get vaccinated. The former Vice-President added that he will mobilise more medical teams to get shots in arms and increase vaccine supply and get them out as soon as possible.

My administration will move Heaven and Earth to:



- Allow more people to get vaccinated

- Create more places for them to get vaccinated

- Mobilize more medical teams to get shots in arms

- Increase vaccine supply and get it out the door as soon as possible — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021

Read: White House Social Media Accounts To Be Transferred To Biden’s Team On January 20: Twitter

Earlier, Biden had said his administration will try to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of their government. The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme in the US is facing a lot of criticism after the current administration failed to achieve its target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020. So far, the US government has administered 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, still short of its initial target.

Read: Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan, Says 'there’s No Time To Waste'

Biden's relief package

Biden's $1.9 trillion plan includes $1,400 checks for Americans in addition to the $600 provided last month through the COVID-19 relief package. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September. Biden's $1.9 trillion proposals now require the approval of Congress that also raises the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour from the current rate of $7.25 per hour.

Read: President-elect Joe Biden To Unveil Economic & Vaccination Rescue Package On Jan 14

