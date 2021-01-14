President-elect Joe Biden To Unveil Economic & Vaccination Rescue Package On Jan 14

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has said he will unveil his vaccination and economic rescue package on Thursday to bring the COVID-19 virus under control and take the path towards recovery. Biden is expected to lay out an economic plan that will push for the $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans, that Congress didn't include in the recently passed COVID-19 relief package. The former vice-president will also propose more money to speed up the vaccination programme in the country, including funding for testing and to get schools reopened.

According to reports, Biden's team is already in talks with Democrat and Republican Congress members regarding the proposal, which he will unveil on January 14. The proposal is expected to cost trillions of dollars in investments, but Biden's close aides say it is vital to ward-off long-term damages to both human lives and economic infrastructure. So far, more than 6 million people have been vaccinated across the United States, which is way short and far behind the target of administering 20 million shots before the end of 2020.

We’re in the teeth of this crisis, and we need to take immediate action to get the virus under control. That’s why tomorrow, I’ll be laying out my vaccination and economic rescue package to beat COVID-19 and build back better. https://t.co/YRzJ5nlkDm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2021

Biden urges Senate members to impeach Trump

Biden will take over the White House on January 20 and has said that one of the first things he will do is to overturn all executive orders issued by his predecessor Donald Trump. Biden on Wednesday also urged Senate members to deal responsibly with Trump's impeachment process as the House Representatives impeached the president in a bipartisan vote earlier in the day. Trump has become the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House voted to impeach and hold President Trump accountable. Now, the process continues to the Senate—and I hope they’ll deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2021

The impeachment motion was brought in by House Democrats over the US Capitol siege on January 6, when supporters of President Trump breached the security of Congress building while a joint session to certify Biden's win was underway. The riotous mob infiltrated the building after President Trump addressed the crowd, pushing baseless allegations of election fraud. Five people, including a police officer, died during the insurrection. Biden and Kamala Harris' victory was finally approved early on Thursday.

