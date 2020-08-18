Joe Biden 'profoundly Decent Man' Who will 'tell Truth And Trust Science': Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, on August 16, took a high road against Trump’s White House criticism as she commenced her Democratic National Convention speech calling Joe Biden a “profoundly decent man" who will “tell the truth and trust science”. In the key address to the opening of the DMC convention titled “We The People,” Michelle highlighted the democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden’s “character traits” citing examples of his service as vice president under her husband, Obama's administration in a live-streamed address.

“You simply cannot fake your way through this job,” Michelle said. “Being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.” “Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too, “ she continued in her televised address streamed online by the leading US broadcasters. Stressing, that the Presidency was not just about “policy” but also “character” in her gripping address, Michelle called Trump’s administration was devoid of values and full of division. “I know Joe,” she said. “A profoundly decent man, guided by faith,” she affirmed during her speech.

While Michelle launched a scathing attack on Trump’s behaviour, saying, he’s "clearly in over his head” in fulfilling responsibilities, and “simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she vouched for Biden saying he wasn't "perfect". However, Michelle described the then Vice President Biden as “terrific”, and a “profound, decent man," adding, that President Trump "cannot meet this moment" while taking a jibe, "It is what it is." Trump had spoken similar lines in his COVID-19 White House briefing when he was confronted by the reporters about the coronavirus death toll.

Read: Trump Counters Biden With Law-and-order Message In Midwest

Read: Trump Ramps Up Push For 4 More Years

Trump mocks Michelle's speech as "recorded"

Further, drawing a contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president, Michelle said that Biden knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and "lead our country". “He will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize," she added, emphasizing Biden's competency. Speaking about the four years' tenure of President Donald Trump, Michelle warned the US citizens, saying, if they had thought that things cannot possibly get worse, they can; and they will if citizens didn’t make a change in this election. Michelle delivered her speech from a living room. However, Trump ascertained that Michelle's speech was "prerecorded" and flaunted his own speech at the Republican National Convention next week that will be "live" in a press address.

Read: Sanders: Nero Fiddled As Rome Burned, Trump Golfs

Read: Trump: Biden Is 'puppet Of Left Wing Extremists'