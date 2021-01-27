Joe Biden Discusses Protests, Election Meddling In First Phone Call With Russia's Putin

US President Joe Biden on January 26 held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a White House statement. Biden confronted his Russian counterpart with several issues in their first call, including the election meddling and Russia’s Navalny protests. “Two leaders discussed both countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5,” the White House press release stated. Furthermore, the US president held talks about a range of arms control and emerging security issues, reaffirming the United States’ firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, among other issues that the two leaders discussed were the SolarWinds hack and reports of Russia placing bounties on United States soldiers in Afghanistan.

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies,” the White House statement read. “The two presidents agreed to maintain transparent and consistent communication going forward,” it added.

To discuss the New START

The call occurred Tuesday midday. Biden's white house press secretary Jen Psaki told a press conference that US President entered the phone call with his Russian counterpart to discuss the New START nuclear treaty, adding that “his [Biden’s] intention was also to make clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of our national interests.” The call was a diplomatic step to give a start to cement the differences between Washington and Moscow. In his Presidential debate, US President Biden had accused the former President Donald Trump of being too lenient with Russia, calling him ‘Putin’s puppet’.

Speaking to the US reporters, Biden said, “I find that we can both operate in the mutual self-interest of our countries, and make it clear to Russia that we are very concerned about their behavior, whether it's Navalny, whether it's the Solar Winds or whether it's reports of bounties on the heads of Americans in Afghanistan.” He added, “have asked the agencies in question to do a thorough read for me on every one of those issues, to update me precisely where they are, and I will not hesitate to raise those issues with the Russians.”

