Joe Biden Expresses Concerns To Erdogan Over Turkey's Possession Of S-400 System

During conversations on the G20 summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Joe Biden highlighted worries about the Russian-made S-400 missile system at Turkey's disposal, according to the White House. In a press release, the White House stated, "President Biden reaffirmed our defence partnership and Turkey's importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system."

It further stated that President Biden has emphasised his desire to maintain positive relationships, broaden areas of cooperation and effectively manage the differences. He thanked Turkey for its nearly two-decade assistance to NATO's Afghanistan mission. The S-400 missile defence system was purchased by Russia and Turkey in 2017, and the equipment was delivered in 2019.

Leaders reviewed the humanitarian aid to Afghans in need

According to the press release, the leaders reviewed the political situation in Syria, humanitarian aid to Afghans in need, Libyan elections, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic operations in the South Caucasus. Biden also stressed the need for robust democratic institutions, human rights respect and the rule of law for peace and prosperity.

After ten foreign diplomats, including the US ambassador, demanded the release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, who has been detained and facing trial for most of the past four years on charges of fomenting unrest related to the 2016 Turkish coup attempt, the two countries narrowly avoided a new crisis in relations. According to Sputnik, Erdogan declared last Monday that the diplomatic row had been settled after embassies from the nations involved agreed not to intervene in Turkish legal processes. Also, the US officials stated that Biden would caution his Turkish counterpart during their Sunday meeting not to take any additional moves like those related to the Kavala incident that may further sour relations between the partners.

"US cannot afford to risk the national security"

Turkey has lately filed a proposal to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States. However, according to Sputnik, a group of members in Congress has written to Biden, claiming that the US cannot afford to risk the national security by supplying US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally that continues to behave like an opponent.

