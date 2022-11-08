Joe Biden Highlights Ways To Assist Democrat Day Ahead US Midterms

Following several months of primaries, campaign rallies, and fundraising appeals, the midterm elections in the United States that will decide the power balance in Washington and state capitals are almost here. Further, US President Joe Biden has highlighted ways to assist Democrats to win the election. Taking to Twitter, Biden said, “Want to help Democrats win up and down the ballot tomorrow? Help make calls to voters before Election Day!” He even added, “One conversation can make all the difference.”

In addition to this, a link has been provided in the tweet which when open takes one to a page where one can start a phone call. To call the votes, a tutorial, as well as steps, are described on the page.

Want to help Democrats win up and down the ballot tomorrow? Help make calls to voters before Election Day!



One conversation can make all the difference.https://t.co/7ujqdXmbmf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2022

Besides this, the majority of facts and indicators in this midterm election point to the Republicans gaining control of the House despite US President Biden's claim. Even though the margin of the majority is still up for debate, the majority of experts believe the Republicans will easily take the House. The House of Representatives is now controlled by Democrats, who have 220 members; however, following the midterm elections, Republicans are predicted to take over.

Democracy 'is at risk': Joe Biden

According to the Associated Press report, in the last days of midterm elections campaigns, President Biden urged all voters to "make the future of our democracy an important part of your decision to vote and how you vote" since democracy "is at risk." He urged them to pose one basic question of any candidate they considered supporting, "will that person accept the legitimate will of the American people and the people voting in his district or her district." He added, "Will that person accept the outcome of the election, win or lose?"

The President, who has been concentrating on highlighting the economic differences between Democrats and Republicans, brought attention to "ultra MAGA" Republicans, an indication of Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, and the growing fears of political violence.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that the US midterm elections take place in the midst of a four-year presidential term. The US president is not on the ballot, but because it indicates which direction the political winds are blowing, it is frequently seen as a reflection of the president's performance. The results of the midterm elections determine who will control the US Congress, the country's legislative body. The president and the Supreme Court make up the executive and judicial branches, respectively.

(Image: AP)