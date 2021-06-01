Joe Biden, Kamala Harris And Their Spouses Arrive At DC Restaurant For Surprise Visit

US President Joe Biden along with the First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made a surprise visit to a famous restaurant in DC marking the first such sit-down visit since acquiring the office in January. Following a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetry, Biden and Harris along with their spouses took everyone off guard as US President’s motorcade arrived in front of French restaurant Le Diplomate. This was reportedly the same restaurant Jill Biden used to meet with friends for mid-week lunches when her husband was a vice president.

As per reports, this year, to celebrate Jill Biden’s return to DC as the First Lady, the restaurant had lobster risotto, her favourite dish as a menu special. While the May 31 visit marks the first of its kind for Biden and Harris, former US President Donald Trump during his four years in the office only visited one DC restaurant which is BLT Prime, inside his own Trump International Hotel near White House. Both Biden and harris received an enthusiastic welcome as they arrived at the place and onlookers posted several videos and pictures on social media.

POTUS & FLOTUS at Le Diplomate! Featuring my mother who is visiting from out of town. I couldn’t have planned this better 😉 pic.twitter.com/pteGymaUU0 — Bettina Weiss (@bweiss22) May 31, 2021

Biden, Harris and spouses attend wreath-laying ceremony

Prior to Biden’s first visit to the restaurant as US President, he and Jill Biden along with Harris and Emhoff attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In the remarks that followed, US President called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their battle to protect the nation’s ideals. “This nation was built on an idea,” Biden said. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. We’ve never fully realized that aspiration of our founders, but every generation has opened the door a little wider.”

“Generation after generation of American heroes are signed up to be part of the fight because they understand the truth that lives in every American heart: that liberation, opportunity, justice are far more likely to come to pass in a democracy than in an autocracy,” Biden said. “These Americans weren’t fighting for dictators, they were fighting for democracy. They weren’t fighting to exclude or to enslave, they were fighting to build and broaden and liberate.”

IMAGE: AP/Twitter