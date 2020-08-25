Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Be Tested Regularly For COVID-19 Ahead Of US Elections

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be regularly tested for COVID-19 as a part of some new health protocols. Reportedly, a campaign aide confirmed the news adding that new health protocols have been implemented because of the possibility of more public events in the lead up to November’s election.

As per several reports, apart from Biden and Harris, staff members who interact with the former vice president and California Senator will also be getting routine coronavirus testing done. Reportedly, a campaign official said that if Biden or Harris test positive for the deadly virus, the campaign will make it public. Ever since the novel coronavirus began spreading like wildfire in the United States, Biden has done very few pubic events.

Over the last several months, the Democratic presidential nominee has not held in-person campaign events and has restricted from making public appearances. During the limited number of public appearances, he often wears a mask and follows social distancing. However, after Biden’s formal nomination at last week's Democratic National Convention, the campaign has implemented new health protocols due to the election race that could see the Democratic presidential nominee ramping up in-person campaigning.

On being asked by reporters over the past few months, Biden has said that he hasn’t been tested for the virus, stating that he hasn’t experienced any symptoms. Reportedly, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Biden remains at higher risk for illness if infected with the virus.

Biden extremely critical of Trump

On August 23, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield had reportedly said that Biden has not experienced any symptoms and has not been tested for COVID-19. Biden has been extremely critical of US President Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 176,000 people.

Reportedly, Trump and the other White House staff members have been repeatedly tested for the novel coronavirus. In May, the US President had reportedly said that he took hydroxychloroquine, a drug he has promoted as a treatment for the deadly infection. He has promoted the controversial drug despite several warnings from the US Food and Drug Administration and medical professionals, as a prophylactic.

Trump, who has earlier downplayed the virus, once termed mask-wearing as politically correct and has been reluctant to wear a face mask himself. Reportedly, in July, the US President wore a mask in public for the first time since the pandemic began to encourage the citizens to wear them due to re-emergence of cases.

