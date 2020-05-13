Safety Measures For Your Admistration, Not Rest Of America?: Biden Questions Donald Trump

Former United States Vice President and Donald Trump's 2020 election opponent Joe Biden on Wednesday launched yet another attack on the US administration over measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Stating that Trump's administration is making every effort to ensure the safety of White House officials, Biden questioned why are they not doing the same for the people of America?

The US Senator shared a news article on Twitter which states that the West Wing has been directed to wear masks in the White House, except when at their own desks. Joe Biden said that the Donald Trump administration has taken measures to make their workplaces safe and operational but the same is not followed while safeguarding the American citizens.

The Trump Administration clearly knows what's needed to make workplaces safe and operational: adequate testing, contact tracing, masks, and additional precautions.



They're putting in the work to keep themselves safe. Why aren't they doing the same for the American people? https://t.co/VB8QbqQAqX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 12, 2020

White House staff members test positive

The United States administration’s directive of making masks mandatory comes after two members of the White House staff tested positive for the coronavirus last week, including a military aide to Trump and the vice president's spokeswoman. The positive COVID-19 tests in the White House caused three of the nation's top public health officials to self-quarantine.

Donald Trump said he will be tested daily for the coronavirus infection after one of the members of his personal valets tested positive for COVID-19. While speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with the governor of Texas, Trump said that he will be tested daily moving on from his previous routine of weekly tests. Both President Trump and vice-president Mike Pence have since tested negative for COVID-19, according to the White House.

