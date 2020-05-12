US To Complete 10 Million Coronavirus Tests This Week: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the US is all set to complete 10 million coronavirus testings scheduled this week. Trump reportedly said at a White House briefing that in the current week the US will cross 10 million tests conducted, which is almost double the number of any other country. He added that the US is testing more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and many other countries.

President @realDonaldTrump has led a historic effort to ramp up testing nationwide, partnering with the private sector to accomplish more than government ever could alone.



America has now conducted over 8 million tests in just a few months.



Read more: https://t.co/A68ueVTJ02 pic.twitter.com/iZZI8j8QAw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2020

9 million tests conducted

According to the reports, as of Monday morning, the figure stood at 9 million tests, which is 300,000 per day. Trump reportedly said that three weeks ago they were conducting around 150,000 tests per day. He added that it is a 100 per cent increase and will go up gradually from that number. As per reports, US is conducting wide coronavirus testing as a necessary measure to reopen the country after the lockdown. Trump also announced an aid of USD 11 billion to every state, territory, and tribe to ramp up testing procedures.

Meanwhile, Trump on, May 6 said that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the United States harder than the 9/11 attack or the Pearl Harbor attack that took during World War II. Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, said that the current pandemic is worse than anything the US has seen so far, adding that it should have never happened in the first place.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than a million people in the United States alone and has killed over 80,000 people to date. The United States is the worst affected country by the pandemic that has roots in China.

Health experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to figures on the Worldometer website, over 4.25 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,87,353 have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Image Credit: AP