US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Joe Biden Lists Qualities That Make Harris 'incredible'

As Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamal Harris hit off against the incumbent VP Mike Pence in their first debate as opponents on Wednesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed confidence in the capabilities of his running mate. Following the heated debate between the rivals in the upcoming US elections, Joe Biden listed the qualities that would make Harris an ‘incredible’ Vice President.

.@KamalaHarris is showing the American people why I chose her as my running mate. She’s smart, she’s experienced, she’s a proven fighter for the middle class. She’ll be an incredible Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Harris, who aspires to be the first woman vice-president in history, and Pence sat 12.25 feet apart on the debate stage, separated by plexiglass barriers. Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked up by the Democratic Party as its vice-presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris vs Mike Pence

She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US. It is for the first time in American history that an Indian-origin person has taken up the podium for a vice presidential debate. The debate, moderated by journalist Susan Page, was divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each.

Political analysts believe that an aggressive Harris will easily prevail over Pence during the only vice-presidential debate and help Biden, 77, to widen his lead over Trump, 74. Biden, in the last few days, has widened his lead over Trump by double-digits. The debate is held nearly a week after the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland on September 29 which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

