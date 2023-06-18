Joe Biden Makes An Effort To Normalise Saudi-Israel Ties Ahead 2024 US Elections

In a significant diplomatic move, Brett McGurk, United States President Joe Biden's senior Middle East adviser, arrived in Saudi Arabia over the weekend for discussions with Saudi officials centered on the administration's efforts to establish a normalisation agreement between Israel and the kingdom. This strategic visit, aimed at fostering regional stability, takes place as the Biden administration seeks to advance the peace process in the next six to seven months, mindful of the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

McGurk's trip, which was first reported by The New York Times, follows closely on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman (MBS). During their meeting, Blinken and MBS explored the prospects of potential normalisation with Israel. Blinken also made a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide an update on the discussions.

Normalising ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel is the priority

During his stay, McGurk is expected to hold meetings with Crown Prince MBS, furthering dialogue on regional issues and the potential for improved relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Concurrently, Barbara Leaf, the state department's senior Middle East diplomat, is embarking on a trip to Israel, the West Bank, Egypt, and Jordan this week. Leaf, who accompanied Blinken on his visit to Saudi Arabia, will build upon the recent discussions and engage with Israeli officials.

Are there any hurdles?

According to an Axios report , the path to an Israeli-Saudi peace deal faces significant challenges, most notably Israel's "occupation" of the Palestinian territories. Secretary Blinken emphasised at a recent AIPAC conference that any normalisation agreement should contribute to advancing the prospects of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, echoed this sentiment during a press conference with Blinken, stating that without a viable pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, any normalisation efforts would yield limited benefits.

A look at the wider context

The Saudi foreign minister landed in Tehran on June 17. This visit, the first in many years, signifies the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish diplomatic relations, underscoring a wave of flux across the region. It is important to flag that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran was aided by China's involvement. This development has created a certain amount of anxiety in DC. US is apprehensive of China's growing influence in the region.

The Biden administration's push to normalise ties between Riyadh and Jerusalem ahead of the elections can also been seen as an attempt to ensure Biden isn't blamed for "loosing" Riyadh to China, so to say. By prioritising these efforts ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign, President Biden seeks to make substantial progress on this critical front. Relationship between DC and Riyadh were quite good when Biden's predecessor was in office.