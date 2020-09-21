Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe In Attempt To Slam Trump, Overstates COVID-19 Deaths In US

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made another gaffe after he mistakenly said that 200 million Americans had died from COVID-19. The blunder was made while Biden was commenting on the coronavirus pandemic at his campaign event at National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'Two third population dead'

While discussing the devastation caused by COVID-19 and lambasting President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic, Biden accidentally said claimed that a nearly two-third Americans had died from coronavirus. However, in reality, the deaths have neared 200,000 with 199,474 fatalities recorded on September 20.

"If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be - it's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk," said Biden at the rally.

This is not the first time, Biden had made a major mistake in public. Earlier in March, Biden accidentally confused his wife for his sister. After realising his mistake, he immediately claimed that his wife and sister had switched places.

During the rally in Los Angeles, Biden's wife Jill was standing to his right, while his sister Valerie, on his left. Biden turns towards his wife Jill and says that it was his sister Valerie. The second that Jill realises that her husband got her identity wrong she waves her hand in disagreement.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled for November 3, in less than three months. The alarming spread of COVID-19 in the US and the response of Trump administration to it has led to widespread criticisms in the country making the reelection bid of Trump a bit more difficult. The US still continues to see a rise in death toll on an average over 1000 deaths a day, with the Coronavirus cases reaching over 4.8 million, accounting to more than 20 percent of the COVID-19 cases globally and deaths mounting over 160,000.

