Why Kellyanne Conway Leaving White House Ahead Of US Presidential Elections?

US President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway announced her plan to leave White House next week, ahead of the presidential elections scheduled in November. Kellyanne announced her decision to step aside from the role minutes after his husband, George Conway, tweeted that he was taking a break from Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee formed in late 2019 to push anti-Trump agenda.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.



Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

While many speculated the reason behind the couple’s withdrawal from their respective projects, the Conways said that the decision was made to devote more time to family. Kellyanne said in a statement posted on Twitter that she was stepping away from a demanding job to spend more time with her four teenage children.

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she said.

Kellyanne described her time in the administration and previously with the 2016 campaign as "heady" and "humbling". She also admitted that while she and her husband “disagree on plenty”, they were still united about what matters the most to them, their children. Therefore, they both were taking breaks from their careers.

The Conways received criticism from pro- and anti-Trump voices alike for leaving the cause at a crucial time when presidential elections are just two months away. Kellyanne’s daughter Claudia Conway urged social media users to not send hate messages to her parents and said that she’ll also be taking a break from social media.

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Top Trump's aide

Kellyanne served as Trump’s final campaign manager in 2016 and has been one of the most visible defenders of the US President’s policy decisions. She has been instrumental in getting Trump to restart regular briefing on the pandemic. She had also worked as a Republican pollster and operative for many years and originally supported Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in the 2016 Republican primary.

