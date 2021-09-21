Joe Biden Meets Antonio Guterres, Reaffirms Strong Partnership Of US And UN

United States President Joe Biden on Monday evening (local time) met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and reaffirmed the strong partnership between Washington and the peacemaking body. According to the official readout of the meeting released by the White House on September 20, Guterres and Biden stressed that the US and UN partnership is based on common values that include respecting human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law. UN chief and US President discussed the importance of multilateralism and the defence of democracy and international order based on rules.

As I said during tonight’s meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres: global challenges require global solutions. We believe in the United Nations and its value. And at this moment, our bond — based on common values and principles — is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/H7G1GAXopQ — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2021

Specifically, the White House stated that Guterres and Biden spoke of the urgency to cooperate with other UN members to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare the international community for future health security threats. Among other issues that the duo discussed included climate change, strengthening food systems and food security, acknowledging humanitarian needs, preventing and mitigating conflict, and promoting and defending human rights globally. Biden and Guterres met on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The statement added, “The President reaffirmed that complex, global challenges can only be addressed by genuinely global solutions, an approach reflected in the President’s vision of building back better, and he emphasized the unique role of the United Nations in delivering prosperity, peace and security for everyone.” Meanwhile, at the press briefing, Biden also noted that “at this moment, those bonds are more important than ever.”

US President said, "America is back. We believe in the United Nations and its value. Because of the challenges we face today in ending COVID-19 and dealing with the gravest threat to humanity we've ever seen, which is the whole climate crisis we're undergoing that can only be met with global solutions, no one country can -- no ten countries can do it.”

“And the Secretary-General and I share a strong commitment to the principles of human freedom and human dignity on which the UN was founded," added Biden.

Guterres stressed on US’ cooperation with the UN

UN chief said that he is “delighted” to have the opportunity to meet Biden and noted the US reaffirming a strong commitment to the United Nations and to multilateralism. Guterres said, “as you have clearly affirmed the strong commitment of the United States to the UN and to multilateralism - a multilateralism that we also want to see reformed, more effective, and more in line with the need to solve the dramatic problems of this world." The UN Secretary-General also stressed the importance of cooperation between the US and the UN and called it a ‘fundamental pillar’ for the peacemaking body’s work.

In the joint briefing with Biden, Guterres said, "The United States, with its strong commitment to human rights; its strong commitment to peace and security in the world; its strong commitment to development, cooperation; and now, with your leadership, a very strong commitment on climate change, the United States represents a fundamental pillar of our activity.”

"And you can be absolutely sure that we share the same values, the same concerns, and the same commitment to the people of this world, especially to the most vulnerable and to those that have been more than dramatically impacted both by the COVID, the climate, and other challenges that we face together," added UN chief.

Image: @POTUS/Twitter