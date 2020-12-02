Joe Biden Nominates Neera Tanden As Director Of OMB, Says She Has 'critical Experience'

Neera Tanden is a “brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience" across governments, US President-elect Joe Biden said on December 1. His remarks came as he formally announced Tanden's nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House. The 50-year-old nominee would now require a confirmation by the US Senate to be formally appointed for the position.

"She was raised by a single mom on food stamps, an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard, and did everything she could for her daughter to live out her American dream. And Neera did just that. She understands the struggles that millions of Americans are facing," he said.

Tune in as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris introduce their nominees and appointees for key economic posts.



This team will get to work on day one to build our economy back better. https://t.co/NewKmFcv9L — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 1, 2020

In addendum, Biden also highlighted that if confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of colour and from South Asia to lead the OMB. Detailing her responsibilities in future, the Democrat added that Tandon would be responsible for laying out the budget aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic, dealing with the economic crisis and ‘building back better’. Tanden, who is a policy-making veteran is also a close ally of Hillary Clinton and had contributed to the passing of Obama Administration's OBAMACARE.

Later, thanking President-elect for her nomination, Tanden said that it would be her honour to shape America’s budget, pull American families from the brink and give everybody a fair chance. Adding further she said that she was looking forward to working together alongside the "dedicated career professionals at OMB to expand those possibilities for every American family."



Thank you for this opportunity, Mr. President-elect! pic.twitter.com/PBNSDQUVAk — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 2, 2020

After my parents were divorced when I was young, my mother relied on public food and housing programs to get by. Now, I’m being nominated to help ensure those programs are secure, and ensure families like mine can live with dignity. I am beyond honored. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 30, 2020

Read: EU Looks Forward To Biden Resetting Trans-Atlantic Relations

Read: Biden To Push Fresh Stimulus Bill, Undo Trump Administration's Efforts In First 100 Days

Biden's economic team

Introducing his high-profile and experienced team to the nation, US President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday exuded confidence that it will create a recovery for all and get the country's economy moving again. Apart from Neera Tanden, his economic team includes Janet Yellen as the Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo the as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Cecilia Rouse as the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Read: Klain To Lead Biden White House In Return Of Professionals

Read: Biden Says His Team Will Create Recovery For All, Get Economy Moving Again