Biden Opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination To SC, Cites 'track Record Of Disagreeing'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has stated his opposition to Donald Trump’s nominee for the position of Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The 77-year-old senator relaxed a statement on September 27 wherein he urged the Congress to postpone any decision on the same. The American President, on September 26, nominated Amy Coney Barrett to take Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat at US Supreme Court.

"Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat. She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012," Biden said in a statement.

Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare is a comprehensive health care reform law enacted in March 2010. Biden also called upon the senate to refrain from “acting upon the vacancy” until the Americans select their next Congress. “The American people know the Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court,“ he asserted.

Read: Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Take Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat At US Supreme Court

Read: Her Words: Amy Coney Barrett On Faith, Precedent, Abortion

Barret is favoured by the conservatives

Trump on September 26 (local time) nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a move that could shift the nation’s highest bench to the conservative side. The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights.

In her acceptance remarks, the 48-year-old briefly honoured Ginsburg’s memory and talked about the friendship latter shared with late Justice Scalia. Calling it a “momentous decision”, Barrett pledged to uphold the Supreme Court duties to the best of her ability. She also said “I love the United States” and that she would serve the Americans, not her own circle.

Read: Trump Intends To Choose Amy Coney Barrett As New US Supreme Court Justice: Reports

Read: Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Take Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat At US Supreme Court

Image credits: AP