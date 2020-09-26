Trump Intends To Choose Amy Coney Barrett As New US Supreme Court Justice: Reports

United States President Donald Trump is likely to choose Amy Coney Barrett as the new judge of Supreme Court, CNN reported citing sources. The seat was emptied after the demise of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump had promised to appoint a woman for the position. Last week, Trump announced that he had shortlisted five women, however, Barrett, who has held the position of Federal judge previously, has reportedly outshined others.

"She was the plan all along. She's the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures. She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court's jurisprudence in the years and decades to come," ANI reported quoting a former senior administration official familiar with the process.

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. However, sources warned that he could make a last-minute change in his decision before it is announced later on September 26.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the election of new president.

Read: Brie Larson Celebrates Emmy Win For 'The Messy Truth' With Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

Read: Emmys 2020: 'The Mandalorian' Brings The First Award For OTT Platform Disney+

Justice Ginsburg, a women's rights advocate, believed that women belonged to places where decisions are made. Speaking about abortion rights during an interview with the New York Times, she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman'. Ginsburg was known to be a feminist icon and strongly opposed gender-based discrimination; and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

Read: Donald Trump Shortlists Five Women Contenders For US Top Court Judge

Read: 'Judge Gen Was Modelled On Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg' Says 2020 Emmy Winner Maya Rudolph

(With inputs from ANI)